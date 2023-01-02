- GBP/USD is displaying a sideways auction below 1.2050 amid the festive market mood.
- This week, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data will be of utmost importance.
- Economists at ANZ Bank expect a continuation of pain for the Pound Sterling in CY2023.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range below the critical resistance of 1.2050 in the early Asian session. The Cable is expected to get back in action after a potential trigger as the market participants are still in a festive mood post-New Year celebrations.
It is critical to observe the risk profile for now as the action part is missing from the market after a holiday-truncated week. The majority of the western markets remained closed on Monday as investors were welcoming CY2023 for better prospects. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is yet to come into action mode and may display a healthy decline if it carry-forward Friday’s action.
The USD Index delivered a downside break of the consolidation formed in a range of 103.47-104.57 for the past week. The commentary from International Monetary Fund (IMF) could trigger volatility in the US Dollar. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the IMF cited on the CBS Sunday morning news program that “For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe, and China – all may experience weakening activity,”.
This week, investors will keep an eye on the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which will release on Wednesday. As per the consensus, the ISM Manufacturing data will escalate to 49.6 vs. the former release of 49.0. Apart from that, investors will keep New Orders Index on the radar, which might climb to 48.1 against the prior release of 47.2.
Meanwhile, economists at ANZ Bank expect a continuation of pain for the Pound Sterling in CY2023. A note from ANZ Bank states that “The fundamental backdrop for the United Kingdom is filled with uncertainty. Over the short term, households will have to deal with elevated inflation, higher taxes, and the increased costs of servicing debt. This will dent consumption and dampen the already subdued growth outlook. All of these are GBP negative.”
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2048
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2158
|Daily SMA50
|1.1906
|Daily SMA100
|1.1667
|Daily SMA200
|1.2046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.201
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2226
AUD/USD stable above 0.6800 as investors return
The AUD/USD pair edged higher on the first trading day of the year, despite thin volumes and discouraging Chinese news. Buyers can maintain the pressure on Tuesday, as investors gear up for a busy week in the US.
USD/JPY on its way to test the 130.00 level
USD/JPY consolidates losses below the 131.00 threshold, mute amid a widespread global holiday. Sentiments will likely lead the way throughout the Asian session, with only August low at 130.55 on the way towards the psychological threshold.
Gold, Silver and Platinum had a good year
Precious metals markets are finishing out a choppy 2022 on an up note. A strong fourth quarter is pushing both gold and silver prices back up into positive territory for the year.
Top 3 Price Prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Forecasting the first moves of 2023
The crypto market produced mundane price action to close out 2022, as all three cryptocurrencies evaded the anticipated Santa Rally. 2023 could be due for more downward price action if the lackluster effort from bulls continues.
A new year, but still inflation and central banks in focus
A new year kicks off with continued focus on central banks and inflation, as well as on signals of how long and deep a recession are we heading into.