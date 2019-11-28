FX Strategists at UOB Group still see Cable trading within a broad range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘there is room for GBP to dip below 1.2835 but any weakness is viewed as a lower trading range of 1.2825/1.2900’. GBP subsequently dipped to 1.2827 before staging a surprisingly robust rebound (closed at 1.2926, +0.46%). While the rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself, there is scope for GBP to extend to 1.2975. For today, last month’s peak at 1.3012 is not expected to be challenged. Support is at 1.2900 but only a move below 1.2880 would indicate that a short-term top is in place”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “Despite the relatively strong advance of +0.46% (NY close of 1.2926), upward momentum has not improved by much. The outlook is still mixed and GBP could continue to trade between the month-to-date low near 1.2770 and last month’s peak of 1.3012 for a while more. Looking forward, GBP edge above 1.3012 first but at this stage, the prospect for a sustained rally above this level is not high”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. Preliminary German inflation figures are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950, consolidating. YouGov's broad MRP poll showed PM Johnson's Conservatives winning by a wide margin. US traders are off today.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s
Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day
Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.