GBP/USD is on track to resettle into a 1.36-1.38 range – Scotiabank

Cable’s steadily higher price action since yesterday’s test of 1.3450 saw it test the 1.36 mark earlier today before selling pressure emerged. However, economists at Scotiabank expect GBP/USD to tackle the 1.3600/10 resistance area.
Support is seen at 1.3550
“Technical signals point to a re-test of the level (1.3600/10) to be followed by intermediate resistance in the mid-figure area and then firmer around 1.37 (50-day MA at 1.3693).”
“A reversal of its losses above 1.36 may see the GBP/USD pair resettle into a 1.36-138 range but within a minor downtrend as it reached lower highs in its past three periods of strength.”
“Support is 1.3550 followed by the figure area.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1600 area as dollar struggles to hold its ground
EUR/USD declined to 1.1570 area in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound toward 1.1600. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.3600 in the early Europen session and turned flat on the day near 1.3570. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index remained steady at 8.6% on a yearly basis in October. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold clings to gains above $1,820 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold regained its traction in the early American session and rose toward $1,830 amid falling US Treasury bond yields. After the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual PPI stayed unchanged at 8.6%, the 10-year T-bond yield is losing more than 2% on the day.
Why Cardano price is ready for massive breakout that will outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum
Cardano price has been failing to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm, as it continued to consolidate and drop lower toward $2. However, the popular altcoin may soon see its downtrend retreat, as ADA has presented a bullish chart pattern with a projection of a 30% climb.
How to trade US inflation with EUR/USD, scenarios and levels to watch Premium
October's Inflation levels are critical for the Fed's rate hike timing after the taper decision. The dollar enters the decision in a balanced mode, allowing every tick up or down to matter. EUR/USD is set to move differently according to five scenarios.