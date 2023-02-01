GBP/USD remains consolidative and should navigate the 1.2250-1.2430 range in the next weeks, suggest UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that ‘it is unlikely to break the support at 1.2295’. The anticipated weakness exceeded our expectations as GBP dropped to 1.2285 before recovering. Today, the risk for GBP still appears to be on the downside even though the major support at 1.2250 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, a break of 1.2365 (minor resistance is at 1.2345) would indicate that the downside risk has faded.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated yesterday (31 Jan, spot at 1.2350) that the GBP strength from earlier this month has ended. We added, GBP has likely moved into a consolidation phase and is likely to trade between 1.2250 and 1.2430 for the time being. GBP subsequently dropped to 1.2285 before rebounding. While short-term momentum has improved somewhat, we continue to hold the view that GBP is in a consolidation phase. Looking ahead, if GBP breaks and stays below 1.2250, it would increase the risk of a pullback toward 1.2130.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0900 ahead of EU inflation, Fed decision
EUR/USD is holding higher ground below 1.0900 in Wednesday's European session. The US Dollar struggles to find its feet amid sluggish Treasury yields and cautious markets. All eyes remain on the EU inflation data and Fed decision.
GBP/USD trades sideways above 1.2300, Fed looms
GBP/USD is struggling to gain any meaningful upside traction above 1.2300 in early Europe. The pair remains supported as the US Dollar licks its wounds amid weaker US Treasury yields and cautious trading ahead of the Fed policy announcements. US PMIs will be also eyed.
Gold price appears ‘buy the dips’ trade on Federal Reserve verdict
Gold price is trading listlessly below $1,930 early Wednesday, lacking a clear directional bias, as traders move on the sidelines ahead of the all-important Fed monetary policy decision. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet amid weak US Treasury bond yields and cautious markets.
Is a crypto market meltdown looming after massive gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in January?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins yielded double-digit gains over the past month, recovering from the FTX-collapse induced meltdown. As cryptocurrency prices rallied, there was a significant increase in the supply of stablecoins in the market.
Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, why the US Dollar would rise Premium
The US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates by 25 bps despite some signs of economic weakness. A relatively robust jobs market will likely cause Fed Chair Powell to be relatively hawkish. Officials are set to wait for new data and forecasts in March to signal potential softer policy.