GBP/USD is marching towards 1.3270 amid risk-on impulse, US CPI eyed

- Pound bulls are underpinned as investors cheered the much-awaited compromise between Russia and Ukraine.
- Investors are now focusing on US CPI numbers.
- The risk-on impulse has faded the safe-haven appeal.
The GBP/USD pair has rebounded from Wednesday’s low at 1.3080 as investors cheered the much-awaited compromise between the Kremlin and Kyiv. Ukraine has agreed to the stipulations of Moscow and is ready for a diplomatic solution to halt the deaths and destruction in Ukraine. This has brought a strong reversal in the undertone of the market as investors were dumping the risk-sensitive assets earlier on the escalation in geopolitical tensions while the demand for safe-haven assets was skyrocketing.
The cable was heavily dumped by the market participants on the prohibition of Russian oil for imports. The US levied a ban on Russian oil on the US ports. While the British determined to phase out the imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022. The prohibition of Russian oil may not hamper a nation like the US, which produces oil itself and does not bank heavily on imports from Russia. However, a nation like the UK, which heavily relies upon oil imports from Russia will face major turmoil in shuffling the suppliers going forward.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has been hit hard after the safe-haven assets lose their appeal. The DXY plunges below 98.00 despite the rising expectations of an aggressive interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its March monetary policy.
It seems that bulking expectations of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will shift the focus of investors towards US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, which are due on Thursday. The US CPI is likely to land at 7.9% , higher than the prior figure of 7.5%.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.318
|Today Daily Change
|0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|1.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3449
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3473
|Daily SMA200
|1.3642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3082
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
