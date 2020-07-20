GBP/USD is heading to the 1.2669 resistance despite a dovish talk from Haldane

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • GBP/USD is trading 0.64% higher on Monday and is the outperformer in the G6.
  • The price is headed to an important resistance zone at 1.2669.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD has been reaping the rewards of the euro's demise on Monday as the dollar still struggles. As of yet the Eurogroup still have not come to a plan on the rescue fund but there have been some reports that it has shrunk in size (EUR 390bln vs original EUR 750bln). GBP also pulled higher as general sentiment improved at the beginning of the week. A new round of Brexit talks are set to start on Tuesday and there are some suggestions that the UK are asking for a Canada like deal. Tensions between the UK and China also escalated over the weekend but another reason for the GBP boost could be UK PM Johnson cooling the war or words. 

Recent comments from BoE's Haldane have not done much to send GBP lower as the central banker said "the UK is reviewing the case for lower rates". This is not the first time one of the BoE member's has spoken about dropping interest rates and it will not be the last. He also added that the UK could do more QE, some pretty dovish language from Haldane.

Looking at the chart below, the price is now moving towards the red area at 1.2669. This area has been a firm resistance zone on three occasions and if there is a break it could be considered as pretty bullish. The rhetoric out of recent Brexit negotiations has been detrimental to the pound so keep an eye on a continuation of this theme. The indicators are looking bullish for obvious reasons. The MACD histogram is in the green and the signal lines have just crossed over the mid-point. The Relative Strength Index is above the 50 line but is not currently facing up. This could be due to the fact the pair is now retesting the trendline it just broke. The trendline does come from the higher timeframe (daily) and connects the highs from 9th March and 10th June. 

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2653
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 1.2568
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2499
Daily SMA50 1.2448
Daily SMA100 1.242
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2574
Previous Daily Low 1.2512
Previous Weekly High 1.2666
Previous Weekly Low 1.248
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2536
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2466
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2614
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2653

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

