GBP/USD is heading to the 1.2669 resistance despite a dovish talk from Haldane

- GBP/USD is trading 0.64% higher on Monday and is the outperformer in the G6.
- The price is headed to an important resistance zone at 1.2669.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD has been reaping the rewards of the euro's demise on Monday as the dollar still struggles. As of yet the Eurogroup still have not come to a plan on the rescue fund but there have been some reports that it has shrunk in size (EUR 390bln vs original EUR 750bln). GBP also pulled higher as general sentiment improved at the beginning of the week. A new round of Brexit talks are set to start on Tuesday and there are some suggestions that the UK are asking for a Canada like deal. Tensions between the UK and China also escalated over the weekend but another reason for the GBP boost could be UK PM Johnson cooling the war or words.
Recent comments from BoE's Haldane have not done much to send GBP lower as the central banker said "the UK is reviewing the case for lower rates". This is not the first time one of the BoE member's has spoken about dropping interest rates and it will not be the last. He also added that the UK could do more QE, some pretty dovish language from Haldane.
Looking at the chart below, the price is now moving towards the red area at 1.2669. This area has been a firm resistance zone on three occasions and if there is a break it could be considered as pretty bullish. The rhetoric out of recent Brexit negotiations has been detrimental to the pound so keep an eye on a continuation of this theme. The indicators are looking bullish for obvious reasons. The MACD histogram is in the green and the signal lines have just crossed over the mid-point. The Relative Strength Index is above the 50 line but is not currently facing up. This could be due to the fact the pair is now retesting the trendline it just broke. The trendline does come from the higher timeframe (daily) and connects the highs from 9th March and 10th June.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2653
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1.2568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2499
|Daily SMA50
|1.2448
|Daily SMA100
|1.242
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2574
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2512
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.