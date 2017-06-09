GBP/USD - Is Head and Shoulders reversal a distant dream?By Omkar Godbole
The risk-off mood on the Wall Street and the resulting drop in the US 10-year treasury yield to a 10-month low of 2.054% triggered a broad based sell-off in the US dollar.
The GBP/USD pair rose to a high of 1.3043 yesterday before closing at 1.3030. The spot clocked a one-month high of 1.3044 in the Asian session today.
The strength in the currency is largely a result of the broad based USD sell-off; given the UK data released yesterday was hardly encouraging. The PMI released yesterday showed the UK service sector growth hit 11-month low of August and car sales fall again.
Greenback sell-off delays head and shoulders formation
Daily chart
The odds of the pair forming a head and shoulders bearish reversal pattern have decreased following yesterday’s spike above 1.30 handle. However, all is not lost for Sterling bears as the spot still trades below 1.3030 [left shoulder high]. Furthermore, the spot is yet to break above the stiff resistance at 1.3048 [May 18 high].
Note that the neckline support of the potential head and shoulders reversal pattern is seen at 1.2763 levels.
GBP/USD Technical Levels
Tuesday’s close above 1.30 signals continuation of the rally from the recent low of 1.2774. The immediate resistance is seen at 1.3048 [May 18 high], which, if breached, shall open doors for 1.31 [psychological level] and 1.3126 [July 18 high].
On the downside, breach of support at 1.2995 [Sep 1 high] would open up downside towards 1.2909 [previous day’s low], under which a major support is seen directly at 1.2852 [Aug 31 low].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Bearish
|Overbought
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Expanding
|1D
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.