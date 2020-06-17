GBP/USD is forming a bearish pattern on the hourly chart ahead of the BoE rate decision tomorrow

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • GBP/USD is trading 0.20% lower as some USD strength kicked in earlier in the session.
  • There is some support at the previous wave low that needs to be broken.

GBP/USD 1-hour chart

GBP/USD has had a distinct lack of newsflow on Wednesday. UK CPI printed in-line with expectations but the market is waiting for the Bank of England (BoE) meeting tomorrow (Thursday). There are some analysts expecting another bumper BoE stimulus package. This would send GBP higher as in this upside-down world more supply doesn't signal weakness but strength in dealing with the coronavirus issues. 

The base case scenario for analysts is another additional GBP 100bln to be added to the central bank's stimulus program. There is a case for some of the MPC members to even more dovish and want to add more. This could send the pound even higher but in the past, the BoE have done regular small amounts rather than one large suprise.

Looking close at the technicals now, the market has recently started making lower highs and lower lows on the hourly chart. The price is also trading under the 200 and 55 moving averages. 

The bullish targets are the next wave high of 1.2687 and the high on the chart at 1.2813. It would take a big QE package to get the price close to that on the day of some forward guidance suggesting a consistent plan of incremental increases.

The key here would be a break of the trendline low and the support level just above 1.2450. This could send the pair into the abyss as the next support lower down is at 1.2363. If the BoE adopt a wait and see policy or disappoint on the size of the QE package there is a good chance the downside support could break. Obviously a lot depends on the BoE tomorrow so keep a close eye on events and the levels mentioned above. 

GBP/USD breaking pattern

Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2547
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2572
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2474
Daily SMA50 1.2424
Daily SMA100 1.2531
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2688
Previous Daily Low 1.2552
Previous Weekly High 1.2813
Previous Weekly Low 1.2474
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2636
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2469
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2385
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2791

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

