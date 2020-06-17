GBP/USD is forming a bearish pattern on the hourly chart ahead of the BoE rate decision tomorrow

- GBP/USD is trading 0.20% lower as some USD strength kicked in earlier in the session.
- There is some support at the previous wave low that needs to be broken.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
GBP/USD has had a distinct lack of newsflow on Wednesday. UK CPI printed in-line with expectations but the market is waiting for the Bank of England (BoE) meeting tomorrow (Thursday). There are some analysts expecting another bumper BoE stimulus package. This would send GBP higher as in this upside-down world more supply doesn't signal weakness but strength in dealing with the coronavirus issues.
The base case scenario for analysts is another additional GBP 100bln to be added to the central bank's stimulus program. There is a case for some of the MPC members to even more dovish and want to add more. This could send the pound even higher but in the past, the BoE have done regular small amounts rather than one large suprise.
Looking close at the technicals now, the market has recently started making lower highs and lower lows on the hourly chart. The price is also trading under the 200 and 55 moving averages.
The bullish targets are the next wave high of 1.2687 and the high on the chart at 1.2813. It would take a big QE package to get the price close to that on the day of some forward guidance suggesting a consistent plan of incremental increases.
The key here would be a break of the trendline low and the support level just above 1.2450. This could send the pair into the abyss as the next support lower down is at 1.2363. If the BoE adopt a wait and see policy or disappoint on the size of the QE package there is a good chance the downside support could break. Obviously a lot depends on the BoE tomorrow so keep a close eye on events and the levels mentioned above.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2547
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2474
|Daily SMA50
|1.2424
|Daily SMA100
|1.2531
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2552
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2791
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stable sub-0.6900 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair has spent this Wednesday in consolidative mode, as investors await for clearer clues. Modest gains in global equities kept the downside limited. Employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD extends its slide, nears 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, but so far holds above the 1.1200 level. Fed’s Chief Powell said the central bank will do what’s needed to be done, to keep the economy afloat.
Gold: Pushing against session highs at $1,730
Gold futures bounced at $1,712 lows after a weak opening on Wednesday and have managed to regain lost ground to consolidate right below session highs at $1,730, barely changed through the day. XAU/USD dropped sharply on the Asian and early European sessions with stock markets in green.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000
Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.