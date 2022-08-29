- GBP/USD stalls at a key area of daily confluence-resistance.
- Eyes on US data following Powell's hawkish message.
GBP/USD is down on the day but reviving. At 1.1717, the pound is making its way from the lows of the day which has been 1.1648, travelling to 1.1743 at the star of new York. Markets in the UK being closed for Summer Bank Holiday have left volumes thin but the US dollar has been pressured supporting its rivals thus far.
Currently, stocks on Wall Street are showing their fragility to last week's speech from the Federal Reserve's chairman Jerome Powell which dominates the start of the weeks business leaving US data as the key focus. Markets are focused on the end of the week, when the ISM's national manufacturing reading for August will be released on Thursday followed by the all important monthly employment report on Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend. Additionally, there will be various Fed speakers this week and traders will be tentative to complimentary rhetoric to Powell's hawkish message.
For US obs, analysts at TD Securities expect employment to advance robustly in August but at a more moderate pace following the booming 528k print registered in July. ''High-frequency data, including Homebase, point to still above-trend job creation. We also look for the UE rate to drop by a tenth for a second consecutive month to 3.4%, and for wage growth to advance at a firm 0.4% MoM (5.3% YoY).''
Domestically, analysts at TD Securities expect the Bank of England's price stability mandate will force them to continue to hike even with a recessionary path forecasted by the BoE for 2023. This follows the recent double-digit UK Consumer Price Index print that confirmed the rates market's bias, supporting cable even in the face of a dollar in demand.
Looking ahead, the analysts at TD Securities expect the Monetary Policy Committe to hike by 50bps at both its September and November meetings, and by 25bps in December, before an 8-month pause. ''From August 2023, we expect a series of cuts, returning Bank Rate to its neutral rate of around 1.75% in 2024.''
GBP/USD technical analysis
Cable is in a forceful downtrend, as per the weekly chart above, and there is plenty of momentum. That being said, in due course, the M-formation will be a pull to the upside, perhaps as a nearterm temporary pause in the trend.
The daily outlook is pointing to a move lower, as per the 38.2% ratio aligning with prior lows. This appears to be bearish for the near term sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
The unfortunate costs of reducing inflation
It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.