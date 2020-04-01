GBP/USD is consolidating the massive gains near 1.2400 figure

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bulls taking a breather after massive surge to 1.2400 handle

The pound is consolidating the recent massive gains as the market is trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs but below the 200 SMA. Buyers want a continuation of the strong upward move by breaking above the 1.2444/1.2500 resistance zone with the 1.2600 figure as potential interim target while support can emerge near the 1.2350, 1.2280 and 1.2130 price levels.

GBP/USD is between HFT buying and HFT selling zones!

The analysis of Forex High-Frequency Trading Algorithms this morning shows that the GBPUSD currency pair is moving between the light HFT selling pressure zone and the light HFT buying pressure zone.

At the same time, these HFT zones also coincide with the range between 1.2480 and 1.2250 that was established late last week and in the earlier part of this week.

