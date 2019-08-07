In view of Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, GBP/USD pair is consolidating/correcting higher very near term after last week the market sold off to the base of its short term channel at 1.2011 and the January 2017 low at 1.1988.
Key Quotes
“Last weeks low was 1.2080, but given the 13 count on the daily chart we would allow for this to hold the initial test and prompt a near term rebound. Below here lies the 1.1491 3 rd October low (according to CQG). Rallies, if seen, should struggle circa 1.2320. It stays negative while contained by its 2 month downtrend at 1.2437 today. Above the downtrend this would introduce scope to the 55 day ma at 1.2536 and the June high at 1.2784.”
“Only a rise above the June high at 1.2784 would indicate that a bottom is being formed (not favoured).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY reverses a brief dip below 106.00 amid Treasury yields sell-off
The USD/JPY pair trims losses and regains the 106 handle in Wednesday's Asian trading, but the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the sell-off in Treasury yields and cautious trading in the Asian stocks.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark
Gold surged to fresh multi-year tops on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards conquering the key $1500 psychological mark.
Forex Today: Sentiment sours again with safe havens in demand, NZD/USD crashes
Markets are stable after correcting higher on "turnaround Tuesday" but tensions are high. China has fixed USD/CNY just below 7.00, keeping the focus around its devaluation high. White House adviser Larry Kudlow said he still expects trade talks to resume in September.