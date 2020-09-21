In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could now move within the 1.2800-1.3100 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation that the ‘rapid rebound in GBP could extend’ did not materialize as it traded sideways between 1.2914 and 1.2999. The underlying tone has weakened and from here, GBP could drift lower to 1.2875 (minor support is at 1.2900). For today, a sustained decline below this level is not expected. Resistance is at 1.2975 followed by 1.3000.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our latest narrative from last Thursday (17 Sep, spot at 1.2950). As highlighted, last week’s 1.2763 low is likely an interim bottom and GBP could consolidate between 1.2800 and 1.3100 for a period of time before attempting to move below 1.2763.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
