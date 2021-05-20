GBP/USD inches back closer to mid-1.4100s amid weaker USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD caught some fresh bids on Wednesday amid renewed USD selling bias.
  • Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD despite hawkish FOMC minutes.
  • The upbeat UK economic outlook remained supportive; Brexit jitters capped gains.

The GBP/USD pair broke out of its intraday consolidative trading range and jumped to fresh daily tops, around the 1.4140 region during the early part of the European session.

Having defended the 1.4100 round-figure mark, the pair attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous day's hawkish FOMC minutes-inspired losses. The uptick allowed the GBP/USD pair to stall its corrective pullback from near three-month tops touched earlier this week and was sponsored by renewed US dollar selling bias.

Despite hints that the Fed has begun debating on QE tapering, the USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery from multi-month lows amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Even a softer tone around the equity markets failed to revive demand for the safe-haven greenback or hinder the GBP/USD pair's intraday positive move.

On the other hand, the British pound was supported by the optimistic UK economic outlook, bolstered by the gradual easing of lockdown measures. In fact, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that there is nothing conclusive yet to indicate that the Indian variant would force Britain to deviate from its plan to end restrictions fully on June 21.

That said, uncertainty over the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland held bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving macro data from the UK.

Later during the early North American session, traders might take cues from the US economic docket – featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4129
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.4115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3985
Daily SMA50 1.3892
Daily SMA100 1.3833
Daily SMA200 1.3491
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4201
Previous Daily Low 1.41
Previous Weekly High 1.4166
Previous Weekly Low 1.3982
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4138
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4162
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4037
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3974
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4177
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.424
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4278

 

 

