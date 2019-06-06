GBP/USD in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below 1.2700 handle

• The USD remains on the defensive amid increasing Fed rate cut bets.
• The UK political and Brexit uncertainties seemed to cap the upside.
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Thursday.
The pair stalled its recent recovery move from multi-month lows and started retreating from the 1.2745-50 supply zone on Wednesday amid a goodish intraday US Dollar rebound following the release of upbeat US ISM non-manufacturing PMI.
The greenback failed to capitalize on the overnight uptick and held on the defensive in the wake of firming expectations that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates in 2019, which was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the major.
However, the fact that Boris Johnson is seen as the favourite candidate to be the next British PM, fears that a pro-Brexit hardliner might lead to a no-deal split held investors from placing any aggressive bids and kept a lid on any meaningful up-move.
In absence of any fresh UK political or Brexit headlines and relatively thin economic docket - featuring second-tier releases from the US, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break in either direction before traders start positioning for any meaningful intraday move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2682
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2747
|Daily SMA50
|1.2921
|Daily SMA100
|1.3004
|Daily SMA200
|1.2948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2679
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2748
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2559
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2791
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD keeps retreating to mids-1.12
After peaking at 1.1308, the pair is on retreat mode, having trimmed ECB-related gains. Mixed message from policymakers as the ECB set a high rate on the new funding scheme (TLTRO) but pushed back on the guidance for raising rates.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY drops to session low, challenges 108.00 handle on softer US data
The incoming trade-related headlines benefitted the safe-haven JPY. The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets. A sustained break below the 108.00 mark needed to confirm further slide.
Wall Street opens virtually unchanged on Thursday
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day flat on Thursday as investors are staying on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst, be it headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict or remarks from Fedpolicymakers on the interest rate outlook.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back above $1335 level
Gold built on its steady intraday climb and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1335 level. The incoming trade-related headlines underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.