GBP/USD in a range below 1.2650 unable to benefit from a weaker USD

- Pound flat against US Dollar holds in negative territory versus Euro.
- Dollar Index down drops to test weekly lows as equity markets recover.
- Data: US manufacturing number from May below expectations.
The GBP/USD pair bottomed earlier today at 1.2609 and then recovered modestly, finding resistance below 1.2650. The move higher took place amid a decline of the greenback across the board.
The US Dollar Index dropped to the lowest in a week at 97.55, affected by the improvement in risk sentiment and also by weaker-than-expected US data. Both manufacturing reports released today came in below expectations. The Markit PMI dropped to 50.5 while the ISM retreat to 52.1 from 52.8 of the previous month and under the 53.0 of market expectations. “The latest manufacturing survey from the US will do little to dampen concerns about an economic slowdown. But while the risks are mounting, we think markets may be getting a little bit ahead of themselves when pricing in four rate cuts by the end of 2020,” wrote ING analysts.
The UK manufacturing PMI also showed lower-than-expected numbers but attention in the UK continues to be on Brexit and political uncertainties that could continue to weigh on the Pound.
As of writing, GBP/USD is trading flat for the day around 1.2620/30, around the same level it closed on Friday, after the recovery from 1.2558 (May 31 low) lost momentum today near 1.2660. The pair is moving sideways between 1.2650 and 1.2610.
More Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2634
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2636
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2804
|Daily SMA50
|1.2952
|Daily SMA100
|1.301
|Daily SMA200
|1.2952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2559
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2748
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2559
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts
Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .
USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target
USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.
Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98
Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.