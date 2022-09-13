In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD could extend the rebound to the 1.1760 region in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the advance in GBP could extend to 1.1665’. We added, ‘the next resistance at 1.1700 is not expected to come into view’. The anticipated advance exceeded our expectations as GBP surged to a high of 1.1710. While the rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself, there is room for GBP to advance further to 1.1725 before easing. Support is at 1.1655 followed by 1.1630.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (12 Sep, spot at 1.1610), we noted that upward momentum has improved slightly. We held the view that GBP is likely to edge higher but the chance for a break of the major resistance at 1.1700 is not high. We did not expect the subsequent strong surge that led to a break of 1.1700 (high has been 1.1710). The rapid improvement in momentum is likely to lead to further GBP strength. The next resistance is at 1.1760. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ at 1.1580 (level was at 1.1520 yesterday) is likely to hold, at least for these couple of days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.