- GBP/USD reverses the bounce off 2.5-year low, pressured around intraday bottom.
- Money market bets hint at 4.0% BOE rate in March, from 1.75% currently.
- UK data appeared comparatively better than the US ones but Sunak’s defense of BOE appear to favor bears.
- Recession woes, hawkish Fedspeak adds strength to the downside bias.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.1800 during early Wednesday morning in Europe, following a failed attempt to recover from the yearly low the previous day. In doing so, the cable pair traces the broad US dollar strength while paying a little heed to the hawkish market bets on the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move.
“The money markets are pricing in the likelihood that the base rate, which currently stands at 1.75 percent, will have reached about 4 percent by March, according to data compiled by Refinitiv,” reported The UK Times. The news also adds that the money market bets mark a sharp readjustment of the market’s rate expectations as inflation continues to surge.
It should be noted that the UK’s preliminary readings of August month PMIs flashed mixed readings as the Manufacturing gauge slumped to 46.00 versus 51.1 forecasts and 52.1 prior while the Services PMI improved to 52.5 versus 52.0 expected and July’s final score of 52.6.
Also, the latest survey results from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) of trends in British manufacturing showed that the Manufacturing Order Book Balance dropped to -7 in August, the first negative reading since April 2021, from +8 in July and +3 of market expectations.
Elsewhere the comments from ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, suggesting less push for the Bank of England (BOE) seemed to have eased the pressure off the GBP/USD and seemed to have favored sellers of late. “Rishi Sunak has suggested that Liz Truss would "spook" international investors if she threatened the independence of the Bank of England,” per The Guardian.
On the other hand, traders in fed funds futures are pricing in a 52.5% chance of a 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike at the Fed meeting next month. On Monday the odds favored a slightly better-than-even chance of a 50 bp hike in September, per Reuters.
Recently, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned that the biggest fear is that we are misreading underlying inflation dynamics, per Reuters. The policymaker also added that the Fed can relax on rate hikes when compelling evidence of CPI heading toward 2% is seen. Comments from Fed’s Kashkari tamed concerns that Fed Chair Powell would go slow on rate hikes while speaking at the Jackson Hole on Friday, as backed by Goldman Sachs.
On Tuesday, preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August eased to 51.3 versus 52.0 expected and 52.2 prior while the Services gauge plunged to 44.1 from 47.3, compared to 49.2 market forecasts. According to S&P Global, the US economy is also in trouble as the Composite PMI shrank to 45, its lowest in 27 months. Furthermore, the US New Home Sales for July dropped to the lowest levels in six years, to 0.511M from 0.585M prior and 0.575M market forecasts. Furthermore, the US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August dropped to -8.0 compared to the 0.0 previous reading.
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields remain mostly steady around 3.05%, after rising to the highest in a month the previous day. That said, Wall Street benchmarks closed with mild gains and directed the S&P 500 Futures to follow the path by the press time.
Looking forward, a light calendar may restrict GBP/USD moves ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders for July, expected 0.6% versus 2.0% prior. However, major attention should be given to Friday’s speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed’s symposium in Jackson Hole.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD approaches 1.1790 before challenging the latest lows near 1.1720-15. Following that, the weekly channel’s support line and the lower line of the longer-term trend channel, respectively near 1.1660 and 1.1615, will be crucial supports to watch during the GBP/USD pair’s further weakness. Meanwhile, upside momentum remains elusive until the quote stays below the 1.2200 hurdle, comprising the upper line of the downward sloping trend channel from mid-May.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1809
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.1837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2079
|Daily SMA50
|1.2078
|Daily SMA100
|1.2343
|Daily SMA200
|1.286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1878
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1717
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1817
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.6900 amid recession, Fed fears ahead of US data
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6900, undermined by the ongoing recovery in the US dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid in Asia this Wednesday. China's worries combined with recession fears and hawkish Fedspeak sap risk ahead of US Durable Goods data.
EUR/USD bears attack 0.9950 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback as it takes offers to renew the intraday low near 0.9950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s rush towards the US dollar in search of risk safety ahead of top-tier data/events.
Gold corrects to near $1,740 as DXY advances, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
Gold price is going through a corrective mode after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. The precious metal has witnessed a short-live correction as the DXY has managed to recover more than half of its entire losses recorded on Tuesday.
MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!