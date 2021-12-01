GBP/USD ignores Brexit, Omicron woes past 1.3300, UK/US data, BOE’s Bailey eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD holds onto recovery moves from yearly low.
  • France step-back on Brexit battle but it’s not fishing, traders push-back BOE rate hike calls to 2022 on more Omicron cases in UK.
  • UK/US PMIs, ADP Employment Change will decorate calendar.
  • Fed’s Powell, BOE’s Bailey and virus updates are important too.

GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday top around 1.3325 heading into Wednesday’s London open. The cable pair refreshed yearly low on Tuesday before closing November with static daily performance and the heaviest monthly fall since last September.

The cable pair traders initially feared the South African variant of the coronavirus, dubbed as Omicron, as the UK’s count of the feared virus strain jumped to 22. The same pushed the CME’s BOEWatch Tool to portray market forecasts of no rate hike actions from the Bank of England (BOE).

Even so, a Brexit-positive headline from France, shared by Bloomberg, seems to have joined the month-end consolidation to favor GBP/USD buyers afterward. “France is preparing to offer Boris Johnson proposals for an agreement with the European Union on migration, less than a week after Emmanuel Macron slammed the UK Premier for not taking the issue seriously enough,” said Bloomberg.

On the other hand, Fed Chair Jerome Powell trigged a bounce in the US Treasury yields from a two-month low by suggesting extended inflation fears and discussion over faster taper in the December meeting. It’s worth noting that the mixed US data and mixed chatters over the prevailing vaccines’ capacity to tame the newly found COVID-19 variant join cautious optimism in China and receding virus cases from South Africa to favor GBP/USD buyers of late.

Moving on, the final readings of the Markit PMIs for November may offer intermediate clues but attention will be given to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for clear direction. Further, US ADP Employment Change and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony 2.0, as well as BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech, will be crucial too.

Technical analysis

The GBP/USD pair’s corrective pullback seems to take clues from Tuesday’s bullish Doji candlestick at the multi-day low. However, bearish MACD signals and convergence of the 10-DMA and one-month-old descending trend line, around 1.3360, challenge the bulls.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3321
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 1.3301
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3432
Daily SMA50 1.3572
Daily SMA100 1.3684
Daily SMA200 1.3813
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3371
Previous Daily Low 1.3194
Previous Weekly High 1.3457
Previous Weekly Low 1.3278
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3465
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3559

 

 

EUR/USD: Steady above 1.1300 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell

EUR/USD is consolidating gains above 1.1300, as the US dollar looks to stabilize after Powell and Omicron covid variant induced bond market volatility. Eurozone inflation refreshes record top, ECB policymakers cite growth concerns to defend easy money policies. US ADP, ISM PMI and Powell’s testimony 2.0 eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ignores Brexit, Omicron woes past 1.3300, UK/US data, BOE’s Bailey eyed

GBP/USD holds onto recovery moves from yearly low. France step-back on Brexit battle but it’s not fishing, traders push-back BOE rate hike calls to 2022 on more Omicron cases in UK. UK/US PMIs, ADP Employment Change will decorate calendar.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Path of least resistance is down, levels to watch

Gold price corrects from four-week lows towards $1,800 but downside bias remains intact. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell and the Omicron covid fears take bond and gold markets on a spin. All eyes now remain on the US ADP, ISM PMI and Powell for fresh impetus. 

Gold News

Chainlink price ready to reverse, 30% upswing likely for LINK

Chainlink price seems ready for a reversal of its two-week downswing as it attempts to create a higher high. This outlook is also supported by on-chain metrics, which suggest the possibility of accumulation at the current levels for LINK.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

