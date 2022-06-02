GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500, downside remains favored on firmer DXY, US NFP buzz

- GBP/USD is oscillating in an 18-pips range and a downside break looks likely on risk-off impulse.
- The DXY has been strengthened on the upbeat US ISM Manufacturing data.
- This week the release of the US NFP holds significant importance.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a topsy-turvy move in a narrow range of 1.2474-1.2492 in the Asian session. A lackluster performance in the cable is followed by a vertical downside move as an improved appeal for safe-haven assets resulted in a sell-off in the risk-perceived assets. The asset witnessed a steep fall after slipping below the crucial support of 1.2560 on Wednesday.
The US dollar index (DXY) has turned into a consolidation phase after witnessing a significant buying interest from the market participants. Stronger than expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI, released on Wednesday, strengthened the greenback against pound. The ISM Manufacturing PMI landed at 56.1, higher than the forecasts of 54.5 and the prior print of 55.4. An outperformance from the US economy on Manufacturing PMI despite rising inflationary pressures spurted a rally in the DXY.
Going forward, investors’ focus will remain on the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). This time, the NFP holds more importance as it will be the last employment data before the announcement of the June monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US economy may have added 325k jobs in May much lower than the 425k job additions recorded in April.
On the pound front, a light calendar week will assign more focus to the DXY. However, the discussions over the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England (BOE) will keep the pound bulls active. As per the market consensus, the BOE will announce an interest rate hike by 50 basis points (bps).
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2479
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2442
|Daily SMA50
|1.2738
|Daily SMA100
|1.3077
|Daily SMA200
|1.3315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2617
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2458
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2265
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
