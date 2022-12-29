- The British Pound clings to gains on optimistic sentiment and a weaker US Dollar.
- US Jobless Claims were aligned with estimates, showing the labor market remains tight.
- Traders expect a 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve on February 2023.
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Failure to crack 1.2100 will exacerbate a fall below 1.2000.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains sideways during the North American session after hitting a daily low of 1.2005 against the US Dollar (USD). Risk aversion spurred by factors linked to China’s learning to live with the coronavirus keeps investors uneasy. Meanwhile, the latest unemployment claims report shows the US labor market remains tight. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2033.
US Initial Jobless Claims failed to underpin the US Dollar
Wall Street is poised for a higher open, mimicking European stock indices. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on December 24 rose by 225K, in line with expectations. The same report showed that continuing claims jumped to 1.7 million in the week that ended on December 17, the highest since early February.
Will the Federal Reserve hike 50 or 25 bps in February 2023?
Even though the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has lifted rates towards 4.50% during 2022 to tame inflation. The US Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, and Co., have stressed that the labor market is tight and that the unemployment rate should be higher due to the imbalance between labor supply/demand. As the year’s end approached, the CME FedWatch Tool shows investors expect a 25 bps rate hike in the February 1 meeting, while Eurodollar futures show traders estimating a 50 bps lift.
Falling US bond yields lift the GBP/USD
Elsewhere, the GBP/USD is driven by the US Dollar dynamics due to the lack of UK economic data. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge that tracks the US Dollar value against a basket of six currencies, tumbles 0.36%, down to 104.093, weighed by falling US Treasury yields. The US 10-year benchmark note rate drops three bps, yielding 3.856%.
What to watch
On Friday, the UK economic docket is empty, while the US calendar will feature the Chicago PMI for December, estimated at 40.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/USD upside was capped by the 200 and the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), each at 1.2111 and 1.2082. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) suggest that sellers are beginning to gather momentum, even though the GBP/USD is edging up. That said, the GBP/USD first support would be the last week’s low of 1.1997. Break below will expose the 50-day EMA at 1.1936, followed by the 100-day EMA at 1.1884.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2034
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2176
|Daily SMA50
|1.1874
|Daily SMA100
|1.1669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2057
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2002
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 0.6709, approaching the 0.6800 threshold amid the better tone of Wall Street. Equities recovered amid easing concerns related to the latest Chinese coronavirus spread.
USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low
The USD/JPY pair extended its early decline to close Thursday below the 133.00 threshold. Broad US Dollar weakness and the Bank of Japan´s unplanned bond purchase operations underpinned the JPY.
Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs
Gold recovered some ground on Thursday, now trading at around $1,813. A shortened week ahead of New-Year celebrations implies reduced volumes and volatility across the FX board.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.