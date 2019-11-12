GBP/USD holds weaker below mid-1.2800s post-UK jobs data

- The incoming UK political headlines exerted some downward pressure.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand further adds to the selling bias.
- Mixed UK employment details did little to provide any fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its weaker tone, around the 1.2830-35 region and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK employment details.
Having failed just ahead of the 1.2900 handle in the previous session, the pair witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday in reaction to the Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's comments that they will not be offering any more help to the Conservatives.
This comes after Farage on Monday committed that his party will not challenge any of the 317 seats currently held by the Conservatives. However, the fact that the latest development does little to reduce odds of a hung parliament exerted some downward pressure on the British Pound.
This coupled with some renewed US Dollar buying interest, despite a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and the latest US-China trade uncertainty, further collaborated to the pair's slide back closer to the overnight resistance breakpoint.
On the economic data front, the monthly UK jobs report came in to show that the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked lower to 3.8% during the three months to September. The positive reading, to a larger extent, was offset by softer wage growth figures and larger-than-expected rise in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits and thus, did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.283
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2874
|Daily SMA50
|1.2571
|Daily SMA100
|1.2454
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2899
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2785
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, amid upbeat ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with -2.1.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words
Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders collapsed in October, according to preliminary estimates. US President Trump is due to deliver a speech, may refer to the US-China trade deal. USD/JPY neutral for the week at around 109.20, downside potential well limited.
Gold hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1450 region
Gold remained depressed through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, around the $1450 region.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.