GBP/USD holds weaker below 1.3100 mark ahead of US data/FOMC minutes

- GBP/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second straight session.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status against the GBP.
- Falling US bond yields capped the USD upside and helped limit deeper losses.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session on Friday, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-35 pips from weekly lows.
The pair added to the overnight losses and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday amid the prevalent risk-off mood, which benefitted the US dollar's perceive safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
Softer USD extended some support
The US airstrikes on Baghdad airport killed a top Iranian general, stoking fears of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and was evident from a selloff across equity markets.
The sterling was further weighed down by Friday's disappointing UK macro data. In fact, the UK Construction PMI fell to 44.4 in December, down sharply from 45.3 recorded in November and missing the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 45.9.
This comes on the back of concerns that the UK won't be able to reach a trade agreement and crash out of the European Union at the end of this year. The pair dropped to fresh weekly lows, albeit managed to find some support just ahead of mid-1.3000s.
A sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on the attempted USD positive move and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped limit deeper losses. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Later during the US session, the Fed will release the minutes of its December monetary policy meeting and influence the USD price dynamics, which might further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3082
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.3139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3122
|Daily SMA50
|1.2992
|Daily SMA100
|1.27
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.327
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3115
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3119
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3174
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3329
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
