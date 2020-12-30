GBP/USD holds steady near weekly tops, awaits UK Parliament vote on Brexit deal

- GBP/USD gained strong follow-through traction for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- The prevalent risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Investors now await the UK Parliament vote on the Brexit trade deal amid thin trading volumes.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3600 mark.
The pair added to the previous day's positive move and continued scaling higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum was sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, which tumbled to fresh multi-year lows amid the prevalent risk-on environment.
Investors shrugged off the effective rejection of the measure to raise the direct payments to $2,000 and seemed convinced about the likelihood of additional financial aid. This, along with hopes for a strong global economic recovery in 2021, remained supportive of the upbeat market mood.
Apart from this, news that UK regulators approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine provided an additional boost to the already strong global risk sentiment. This, in turn, undermined the safe-haven USD's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
However, market participants remain concerned about the exclusion of the crucial services sector in Brexit agreement. Apart from this, a sharp rise in cases infected by the new coronavirus strain in the UK further held bulls from placing fresh bets and might cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Wednesday's key focus will be on the UK Parliament vote on legislation to enact the government’s trade deal with the European Union. In a fast-forwarding of normal proceedings for legislation, the government will get the EU (future relationship) bill through the Commons and Lords in just a day.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket – featuring the second-tier releases of Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales – is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. This leaves the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3599
|Today Daily Change
|0.0102
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|1.3497
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3429
|Daily SMA50
|1.3274
|Daily SMA100
|1.3143
|Daily SMA200
|1.283
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3523
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3188
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.349
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3471
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3449
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3618
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3600 on Brexit, covid news
GBP/USD keeps advancing as the UK Parliament is set to decide on the post-Brexit deal. The UK approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the coronavirus runs out of control in the kingdom.
EUR/USD retreats after reaching fresh 2020 high
The EUR/USD pair hit 1.2294 as the broad dollar’s sell-off continues. US Congress further delayed a decision on stimulus, although $600 checks will start going out this week.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level
Gold failed to preserve modest intraday gains and edged lower during the early European session. The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal.
Bitcoin primed for a major price movement as second U.S. stimulus checks go out
The US government will distribute the second package of stimulus checks worth $600. Bitcoin hit another all-time high as people are expected to invest the stimulus money in cryptocurrencies.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.