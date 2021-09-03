GBP/USD holds steady near multi-week tops post-UK PMI, awaits NFP report

- GBP/USD extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session.
- Dovish Fed expectations, the risk-on mood undermined the USD and extended some support.
- Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP).
The GBP/USD pair consolidated its recent gains to three-week tops and remained confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3800s through the early European session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's breakout momentum beyond the 1.3800 mark and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action during the first half of the trading action on Friday. The US dollar languished near one-month lows amid expectations for a possible delay in the Fed's plan to roll back its pandemic-era stimulus.
The risks associated with the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus now seemed to have forced investors to push back the likely timing for an imminent taper announcement. This comes on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks last Friday, saying that the US central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and acted as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in the UK and a slight downward revision of the UK Services PMI held bulls from placing aggressive bets around the sterling.
Moreover, the UK and EU remain at odds on the way forward for the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement. This warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move as investors wait for a fresh catalyst from the US monthly jobs data, scheduled for release later during the early North American session.
The closely-watched NFP report will be looked upon for fresh clues about the likely timing of when the Fed will begin tapering its massive bond purchases. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3775
|Daily SMA50
|1.3809
|Daily SMA100
|1.3922
|Daily SMA200
|1.3812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3812
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
