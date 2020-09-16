GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2900 mark, moves little post-UK CPI

- GBP/USD lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses.
- Mostly better-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures did little to impress the GBP bulls.
- Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank events.
The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and had a rather muted reaction to the UK consumer inflation figures.
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.2900 mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback on Wednesday, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained well within the previous day's trading range. Growing market fears of a no-deal Brexit held the GBP bulls on the defensive and capped the GBP/USD pair's recent recovery move from seven-week lows.
On the economic data front, better-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures extended some support to the British pound and helped limit any deeper losses. In fact, the headline CPI fell 0.4% in August as against -0.6% expected and rose 0.2% on a yearly basis. Meanwhile, core CPI decelerated to 0.9% YoY rate from 1.8% previous and beat market expectations of 0.6%.
Investors, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank events. The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision later this Wednesday. This will be followed by the BoE monetary policy update on Thursday, which will help determine the GBP/USD pair's near-term trajectory.
In the meantime, market participants will look forward to the release of the US Monthly Retail Sales figures for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2894
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3126
|Daily SMA50
|1.2979
|Daily SMA100
|1.2703
|Daily SMA200
|1.2734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3279
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2763
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
