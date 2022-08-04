- GBP/USD gains some positive traction on Thursday amid modest USD weakness.
- The upside remains limited as traders seem reluctant ahead of the BoE decision.
- Hawkish Fed expectations act as a tailwind for the USD and contribute to cap gains.
The GBP/USD pair edges higher on Thursday and moves further away from the weekly low, around the 1.2100 round-figure mark touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips from the daily high and seem to stabilize around mid-1.2100s during the early part of the European session.
A softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields exerts some downward pressure on the US dollar, which, in turn, is offering support to the GBP/USD pair. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates by 50 bps - the most since 1995 - lend additional support to the British pound. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction as investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk.
The UK central bank is scheduled to announce its policy decision later this Thursday and lift the benchmark to 1.75%, or the highest level since late 2008. Market participants, however, remain divided over future interest rate hikes amid growing worries about a global economic downturn. Hence, the focus would be on the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey could trigger a fresh bout of volatility around the GBP crosses.
In the meantime, more hawkish comments by several Federal Reserve officials this week, hinting that more interest rates are coming in the near term, should act as a tailwind for the USD. This might further contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair, warranting some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.2200 mark before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2152
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2023
|Daily SMA50
|1.2201
|Daily SMA100
|1.2499
|Daily SMA200
|1.2965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1989
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
