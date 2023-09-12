GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2500 mark ahead of UK employment details

- GBP/USD ticks lower during the Asian session, albeit lacks follow-through selling.
- The USD stalls its retracement slide from a multi-month top and undermines the pair.
- Traders now look to the UK monthly employment data for some meaningful impetus.
The GBP/USD pair extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.2500s and ticks lower during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2500 psychological mark and remain well within the striking distance of a three-month low touched last week.
The US Dollar (USD) attracts some dip-buying and reverses a part of the overnight sharp downfall, stalling its retracement slide from the highest level since March, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the GBP/USD pair. Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, seems to benefit the safe-haven Greenback.
It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps Fed rate hike move by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the upbeat US macro data released last week, which pointed to a resilient economy. Moreover, The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that some officials still prefer to err on the side of raising rates too much, reasoning that they can cut them later.
The hawkish outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to fuel worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and drives some haven flows towards the buck. That said, Monday's hawkish remarks by Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann could limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair.
Mann said that it was too soon for the BoE to stop raising interest rates and that it was better for the central bank to err on the side of raising them too high rather than stopping prematurely. This comes after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey warned last week that borrowing costs might still have further to rise because of stubbornly high inflation. Bailey, however, told lawmakers that the BoE is much nearer to ending its run of rate increases.
The mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, might hold back traders from placing aggressive directional bets around the GBP/USD pair ahead of the US jobs report, due later during the early European session. The focus will then shift to the monthly UK GDP report on Wednesday, which will be followed by the release of the crucial US consumer inflation figures and provide some meaningful impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2515
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2635
|Daily SMA50
|1.2757
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2428
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2548
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2466
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates its gains near 0.6430 ahead of Australian Confidence survey
AUD/USD takes a breather after surging from 0.6370 to 0.6430 amid the improvement in risk sentiment. The Aussie benefited from the upbeat China's inflation data. Traders will monitor the Australian Confidence survey, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below mid-1.0700s, looks to German ZEW survey
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up to a four-day high and trades with a mild negative bias. Spot prices hover below mid-1.0700s and remain well within the striking distance of a three-month low touched last week.
Gold treads waters to extend gains above $1,920
Gold attempts to extend gains on the second day, hovering around $1,921. The pair is experiencing upward support due to the pullback in the US Dollar (USD). However, the positive performance of US Treasury yields could be constraining the gains of the precious metal.
Shiba Inu downtrend continues, sending 97.4% of SHIB holders underwater
Shiba Inu prices still on with the load-shedding exercise, increasing its steady stream of lower lows since the month started. With this downtrend, more and more SHIB holders continue to submerge, with the broader meme coin community currently enduring selling pressure.
S&P 500 closes out Monday on the top side near $4,500
The S&P was led higher by a few notable performers, including Tesla and Hostess, the maker of Twinkies. Tesla (TSLA) shares lifted 9.3% after the stock saw its stock upgraded from equal weight to overweight by Morgan Stanley, who also raised their price target for the electric carmaker’s stock from $250 per share to $400.