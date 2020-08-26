GBP/USD holds steady above mid-1.3100s, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD edged higher and refreshed daily tops during the early European session.
- The uptick could be solely attributed to some technical buying above 100-hour SMA.
- A softer risk tone, positive US bond yields might underpin the USD and cap the upside.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 40 pips from the early European session lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3165 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, the pair regained some traction and was now looking to build on the previous day's strong positive move. Given the overnight sustained strength above 100-hour SMA, the uptick could be solely attributed to some technical buying amid a subdued US dollar price action.
The USD struggled to attract any meaningful buying despite the ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven demand. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive directional bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders for July. The data might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3161
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2774
|Daily SMA100
|1.2599
|Daily SMA200
|1.2724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.317
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its slide after the release of US data
EUR/USD is trading at daily lows sub-1.1800, as the greenback further benefited from upbeat US Durable Goods Orders beating expectations, up by 11.2% in July.
GBP/USD stabilizes amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold remained depressed for the fourth straight day amid a modest USD uptick. Concerns about the US economic recovery might help limit any deeper losses. US macro data eyed for some impetus ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”
The IMF has published a video highlighting the qualities of cryptos as a future evolution of money. Price declines accelerate as bears begin to take control of the market. Positive sentiment is increasing despite the falls.
WTI: Probes lower band of bollinger with mild losses above $43.00
WTI consolidates the previous day’s gains that probed the monthly high around $43.65. A three-day-old ascending trend line challenges the sellers below bollinger. Bulls need a clear break of $44.00 to keep controls.