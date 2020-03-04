GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2800 mark, moves little post-US ADP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD quickly reversed an early dip to an intraday low level of 1.2770.
  • Fears of a no-deal Brexit, a strong USD rebound capped any further gains.
  • The latest US ADP report failed to provide any impetus ahead of ISM PMI.

The GBP/USD pair held steady above the 1.2800 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the release of the US ADP report.

The pair managed to reverse an early dip to the 1.2770 region and jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour. Bulls, however, seemed struggling to capitalize on the move and the uptick remained capped below the 1.2845-50 supply zone or weekly tops.

The upside seems limited

Persistent uncertainty over the UK-EU future trade relationship turned out to be one of the key factors that held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets. This coupled with a strong pickup in the US dollar demand further collaborated towards capping gains.

As investors digested the Fed's surprise move to cut interest rates by 50 bps on Tuesday, the greenback managed to stage a solid bounce from near two-month lows and seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields.

The buck held on to its strong gains after the latest ADP report showed that the US private sector employers added 183K new jobs in February as compared to 170K expected. This was strong enough to offset a sharp downward revision of the previous month's reading to 209K as against 291K reported earlier.

Wednesday's US economic docket also highlights the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for February, which might further influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities ahead of Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2809
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2809
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2931
Daily SMA50 1.3018
Daily SMA100 1.299
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2844
Previous Daily Low 1.2741
Previous Weekly High 1.3018
Previous Weekly Low 1.2726
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2805
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2781
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.265
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2855
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

