- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Monday amid the emergence of some USD selling.
- The recent slide in the US bond yields, stable risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven buck.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing bullish bets around the pair.
The GBP/USD pair showed resilience below the 1.2200 round-figure mark and attracted some buying on the first day of a new week. The pair held on to its modest gains through the early European session and was last seen trading just below mid-1.2200s.
A combination of factors failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on the previous session's strong move up, instead prompted some selling on Monday, which, in turn, extended support to the GBP/USD pair. The Fed's so-called dot plot showed that the median projection for the federal funds rate stood at 3.4% for 2022 and 3.8% in 2023. Investors, however, took comfort from the fact that policymakers forecasted the rate to decline to 3.4% in 2024 and 2.5% over the long run. This led to the recent sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets further undermined the safe-haven greenback.
That said, market participants seem convinced that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation, which shot to over a four-decade high in May. Adding to this, concerns that a more aggressive move by major central banks would pose challenges to global economic growth should further help limit the downside for the buck. Furthermore, expectations that the Bank of England would opt for a more gradual approach to raising interest rates could act as a headwind for the British pound. This, along with the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement, should cap gains for the GBP/USD pair.
There isn't any relevant economic data due for release from the UK on Monday and the US markets will be closed in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. This might further hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the YTD low touched last week. That said, a scheduled speech by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2232
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2455
|Daily SMA50
|1.2561
|Daily SMA100
|1.2935
|Daily SMA200
|1.323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2365
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2173
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2407
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1934
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde's testimony
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0500, helped by notable US dollar supply in early Europe. The risk tone recovers despite the growing recession and fragmentation fears. The euro erased early losses led by the French election outcome. Lagarde eyed amid light trading.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2250
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.2200, having stalled its rebound near 1.2250. The US dollar weakness offers support to the pair amid better risk sentiment. All eyes remain on UK inflation amid an inevitable recession.
Gold Price dribbles around $1,850 with eyes on Fed’s Powell, US PMIs
Gold Price (XAUUSD) pares the biggest weekly fall in six as the US dollar retreats on the Juneteenth holiday. The bright metal prints mild gains around $1,845 heading into Monday’s European session.
How to profitably trade the next Dogecoin price move?
Dogecoin price seems to be picking up steam as it hovers above a significant support floor, suggesting the possibility of recovery. The said barrier is an inflection point and could make-or-break the situation for DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!