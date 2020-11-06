GBP/USD holds onto weekly gains above 1.3140 as Biden nears presidency

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound flat versus USD on Friday, lower against EUR.
  • GBP/USD heads for highest weekly close in months.

The GBP/USD is about to post the highest weekly close since late September. On Friday it is holding onto gains, trading steady around 1.3130/40 as market participants focus their attention on the US elections.

The pair has been trading sideways all day and continues to do so, now testing the highs, above 1.3140 as the US dollar remains weak. The key driver is the US election. Former vice president Joe Biden is near the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. There have been speculations about the possibility of President Trump accepting the defeat. That has been supportive of risk appetite.

Follow all the election updates live

The US employment report came in above expectations with a sharp decline in the unemployment rate, even as the labor participation rate rose. The positive numbers had no impact on the US dollar. Neither did Thursday’s Fed and Bank of England decisions.

Technical outlook

Cable managed during the week to break above 1.3070 but it has failed at the 1.3150 barrier that is the key level to break on the upside. The bias continues to be tilted to the upside.

 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3138
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3145
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3002
Daily SMA50 1.2987
Daily SMA100 1.2894
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3149
Previous Daily Low 1.2933
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.286
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3218
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3434

 

 

