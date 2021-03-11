GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, firm above 1.3935

- Pound remains in positive territory even as the US dollar attempts a recovery.
- GBP/USD up for the third consecutive day, eyes resistance at 1.3985/1.4000.
The GBP/USD is rising for the third consecutive day on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar across the board. Cable rose to 1.3977, hitting the highest level in six days and then pulled back, finding support at 1.3935.
Stocks in Wall Street are rising again, with the Dow Jones up by 0.62% at record highs and the Nasdaq 1.88%. The improvement in risk sentiment also weakened the greenback. Over the last hours, the rebound to the upside in US yields helped remove the negative pressure of the dollar.
Economy data in the US came in better-than-expected with a decline in initial jobless claims to the lowest level since November; continuing claims fell for the eighth consecutive week to the lowest in almost a year. Attention now turns to the 30-year debt auction results.
GBP/USD with resistance at 1.3985
Cable is moving with a bullish bias in the very short-term. The upside faces a strong resistance area between 1.3985 and 1.4000. If the pound manages to surpass the mentioned area, it would be set for an extension, with the next resistance seen at 1.4035. On the flip side, at 1.3910 is the immediate support, followed by 1.3860. A slide below 1.3860 would expose the weekly low at 1.3798 and 1.3775.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3952
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.394
|Daily SMA50
|1.3775
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3935
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3846
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4052
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD looks to extend rebound toward $1,745
Gold is trading in the positive territory for third straight day. Next significant resistance for gold is located at $1,745. Sellers could look to take control if XAU/USD drops below $1,720.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.