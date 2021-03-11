GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, firm above 1.3935

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound remains in positive territory even as the US dollar attempts a recovery.
  • GBP/USD up for the third consecutive day, eyes resistance at 1.3985/1.4000.

The GBP/USD is rising for the third consecutive day on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar across the board. Cable rose to 1.3977, hitting the highest level in six days and then pulled back, finding support at 1.3935.

Stocks in Wall Street are rising again, with the Dow Jones up by 0.62% at record highs and the Nasdaq 1.88%. The improvement in risk sentiment also weakened the greenback. Over the last hours, the rebound to the upside in US yields helped remove the negative pressure of the dollar.

Economy data in the US came in better-than-expected with a decline in initial jobless claims to the lowest level since November; continuing claims fell for the eighth consecutive week to the lowest in almost a year. Attention now turns to the 30-year debt auction results.

GBP/USD with resistance at 1.3985

Cable is moving with a bullish bias in the very short-term. The upside faces a strong resistance area between 1.3985 and 1.4000. If the pound manages to surpass the mentioned area, it would be set for an extension, with the next resistance seen at 1.4035. On the flip side, at 1.3910 is the immediate support, followed by 1.3860. A slide below 1.3860 would expose the weekly low at 1.3798 and 1.3775.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3952
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.3932
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.394
Daily SMA50 1.3775
Daily SMA100 1.3529
Daily SMA200 1.319
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3935
Previous Daily Low 1.3846
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3901
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3873
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3815
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3963
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3994
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4052

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying

EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD looks to extend rebound toward $1,745

XAU/USD looks to extend rebound toward $1,745

Gold is trading in the positive territory for third straight day. Next significant resistance for gold is located at $1,745. Sellers could look to take control if XAU/USD drops below $1,720.

Gold News

Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines

Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines

Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.

Read more

S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative

S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative

Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures