GBP/USD holds in mid-1.2500s despite PM Johnson’s looming confidence vote, eyes US CPI later this week

- GBP/Usd rebounded from a key area of support in the upper 1.2400s to the mid 1.2500s on Monday.
- Sterling is outperforming despite UK PM Johnson’s looming no-confidence vote that could unseat his premiership.
- The week will otherwise be quiet until Friday’s US CPI data release.
Despite UK PM Boris Johnson’s looming confidence vote later on Monday evening UK time, it's all cheer for sterling at the start of the new week, with the currency outperforming its G10 peers as UK markets reopen following a long week of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Yield differentials appear to be one factor behind sterling’s outperformance, with UK 2-year yields last up nearly 7 bps on the day as UK bond markets reopen for the first time since last Wednesday.
GBP/USD was last trading with gains of about 0.5% on the day close to the 1.2550 level, having rebounded from a strong area of support in the 1.2460-80 region (last week’s lows and the 21-Day Moving Average). Analysts are framing a potential defeat for Johnson later in the day as a potential positive, or at least not a negative, for sterling, given the PM’s waning authority in recent months amid the ongoing “partygate” scandal where the PM and his staff incurred a number of policy fines over breaching lockdown rules.
Aside from UK political machinations, things are set to be quiet for GBP/USD traders until Friday, when US Consumer Price Inflation data for May is set for release. Until then, there is a chance FX markets remain locked within recent ranges, suggesting GBP/USD remaining between the mid-1.2400s to upper 1.2600s. However, should Friday’s US inflation data then point to a further easing of price pressures, some analysts expect USD weakness to come back to the fore.
Easing US price pressures would come as a welcome development for the Fed, not only reducing the chance of what would be a fourth consecutive 50 bps rate hike in September (50 bps hikes in June and July are seen as a done deal) but also reducing the pressure on the Fed to keep aggressively lifting rates in Q4 2022 and 2023. A less hawkish Fed outlook would undermine the US dollar as well as boost risk appetite, a bullish combination for GBP/USD. If the bullish scenario unfolds, traders will be looking to resistance in the 1.2700 area, including from the 50DMA.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2551
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.246
|Daily SMA50
|1.2712
|Daily SMA100
|1.3054
|Daily SMA200
|1.3303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.259
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2486
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2662
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
