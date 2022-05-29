- GBP/USD is steady in the open as markets open in a quiet start to the week.
- Eyes will be on the BoE this month and UK GDP.
GBP/USD is trading around flat for the start of the week as traders look ahead for what could be a busy month for the pair after the announcement of a £15bn support package for households across the UK, along with the central bank meetings and important economic data.
The Bank of England is expected to raise rates further at its June 16 meeting to combat the risk of self-perpetuating price rises.''Reconciling growth and inflation risks is a tough task for the BoE,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
''That said, the Bank can be expected to want to urgently repair its inflation-fighting credibility. This is especially true in the wake of the criticism from Westminster which has triggered a defensive statement from BoE Governor Bailey, '' the analysts explained.
''He rejected the argument that the MPC “let demand get out of hand and stoked inflation” and made clear that the bank has not only raised rates four times so far in this cycle but is prepared to do so again based on the assessment at each of its meetings. Last week the MPC’s Pill made clear that the current challenges are an important reminder of the importance of price stability as an anchor for wider economic stability. This is evidence that his focus is firmly on inflation risks rather than growth.''
The current inflation focus of the BoE has been a focus of support for the pound. However, the economy will fall under the microscope this month as investors will look to the April Gross Domestic Product in the coming days, mid-June. Additionally, the pound is regarded as a risky currency and it is high beta to equities.
''Slowing growth in China and energy security risks in Europe could bolster safe-haven demand for the USD,'' analysts at Rabobank argued in this regard.
''In an environment in which the Fed and other central banks are removing liquidity, we expect higher levels of volatility in the FX market. We see risk that GBP/USD could again re-visit it recent lows in the coming months.''
The US dollar was mixed against its major trading partners around the final data of the week that included personal income and spending reports, the PCE price measures favoured by the Federal Reserve and the final reading of the May Michigan Sentiment index.
Reuters reported that ''Personal consumption expenditures rose by 0.9% in April after a 1.4% surge in March, lifted by gains in both goods and services spending. Core PCE prices rose by 0.3% for a third straight month, as expected, slowing the year-over-year rate to a still-brisk 4.9% from 5.2% in the previous month. Personal income was up 0.4% in April after larger gains in the previous two months, with transfer payments flat and wage and salary growth slower than in February and March.''
As for the Federal Reserve, comments from FOMC officials this week turned slightly dovish in terms of how fast rates should be lifted later in the year after an initial surge. In turn, the US dollar has been on the backfoot, despite expectations of an increase of 50 basis points for the June 14-15 meeting.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2436
|Daily SMA50
|1.2776
|Daily SMA100
|1.3109
|Daily SMA200
|1.3333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2667
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2579
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2583
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2537
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2759
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
