GBP/USD holds above 1.40 after UK jobless rate beats estimates with 4.9% in February

- UK claimant count change arrived at +10.1K in March.
- The unemployment rate in the UK dropped to 4.9% in March.
- The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 4.4% YoY vs. 4.2% expected.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate eased further to 4.9% in February vs. the previous 5.0% and 5.1% expected while the claimant count change showed a minor rise last month.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits showed an increase of 10.1K in March when compared to +86.6K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.3% vs. 7.3% last.
The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +4.4% 3Mo/YoY in Feb versus +4.2% last and +4.2% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at +4.5% 3Mo/YoY in Jan versus +4.8% previous and +4.8% expected.
Key points (via ONS)
The latest figures suggest that the jobs market has been broadly stable in recent months.
After a few months of increases, there was a small monthly decrease in the number of payrolled employees in March 2021.
The number of job vacancies in January to March 2021 fell by nearly 23% on the year.
Growth in the number of vacancies has slowed this quarter
56,000 fewer people were in payrolled employment in March 2021 when compared with February 2021.
Annual growth in average employee pay continued to strengthen.
The UK employment rate was estimated at 75.1%, 1.4 percentage points lower than a year earlier.
GBP/USD reaction
GBP/USD keeps the upbeat momentum intact above 1.4000 amid mixed UK labor market report.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.4003, up 0.15% on the day, courtesy of the relentless slide in the US dollar.
The pound also remains underpinned by the expectations of strong UK economic indicators, as the country re-opened after three months of covid-induced lockdowns. Higher vaccination rates in the Kingdom also remain supportive of the recent rally in the cable.
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.40 amid an upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, as the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. Cable is also benefiting from broad dollar weakness.
Gold eyes $1760-55 amid higher yields, bearish technicals
Gold pulled back nearly $20 from seven-week highs of $1790 on Wednesday, finishing the day slightly in the red. The rebound in the US Treasury yields triggered the correction in the metal. Bear cross on 1H chart and RSI below 50.00 point to the downside.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.