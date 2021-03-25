GBP/USD holds above 1.3700 despite USD strength

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound among top performers on Thursday, up also versus euro.
  • GBP/USD is up for the day after losing almost two hundred pips in the previous two sessions.

The GBP/USD is hovering around 1.3720/25, up around 40 pips so far on Thursday. Cable remains above 1.3700 even as the US dollar strengthens on the back of risk aversion.

The pound is among the top performer on Thursday, rising, particularly versus the euro. The EUR/GBP broke under 0.8600 while EUR/USD is falling below 1.1800, both pairs accelerated the decline over the last hours.

The United Kingdom and the European Union appear to have improved their dispute around vaccines. European Union leaders are meeting to discuss the vaccination exports and how to speed up the process.

In the US, economic data came in better-than-expected. Initial and continuing jobless claims dropped to the lowest level in a year. GDP data from the fourth quarter was revised higher to 4.3% (annualized) from 4.1%.

The positive economic numbers did not help market sentiment in Wall Street. The Dow Jones is falling 0.40%, and the Nasdaq tumbles 1%. US bond yields are off lows, with the 10-year back above 1.60%.

Short-term levels to watch

The GBP/USD still moves with a bearish bias and Thursday’s gains are seen as corrective so far. On the upside, the next resistance is seen at 1.3750 followed by 1.3780. The critical level to surpass is 1.3800. A recovery above the last one would alleviate the bearish pressure.

On the flip side, the immediate support is seen at 1.3700, and a break lower would expose the weekly low 1.3665/70.

Technical levels

 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3714
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3896
Daily SMA50 1.3828
Daily SMA100 1.3617
Daily SMA200 1.3252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3759
Previous Daily Low 1.3674
Previous Weekly High 1.4002
Previous Weekly Low 1.3809
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3707
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3727
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3655
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3622
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.357
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.374
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3825

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

