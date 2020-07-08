GBP/USD hits three-week highs above 1.2600 as DXY tumbles

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar tumbles across the board, DXY at weekly lows.
  • GBP/USD up for the fourth consecutive day, extends rally from 1.2250.

The GBP/USD broke to the upside boosted by a broad sell-off of the US dollar. Cable peaked at 1.2601, hitting the highest level since June 16. As of writing, it trades at 1.2595, gaining for the fourth day in a row.

After moving sideways in tight ranges during hours, the US dollar broke to the downside, losing ground across the board. The DXY tested earlier the 97.00 area and now it stands below 96.50, at the lowest in two weeks. The decline took place even as US yields rebounded.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's presented the new spending plans, having no significant impact across markets. Later during this week, more details about the lockdown will be provided. Regarding Brexit, no breakthrough in negotiations is seen in the short-term, but that scenario appears to be priced in.

In the US, the latest numbers of COVID-19 continue to show a dramatic situation. Wall Street indexes lost strength after Florida’s report. The Dow Jones gains just 0.06% and the Nasdaq 0.61%, both indexes far from the top.

Technical levels to watch

 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2587
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.2542
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2486
Daily SMA50 1.2427
Daily SMA100 1.2446
Daily SMA200 1.2695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2592
Previous Daily Low 1.2463
Previous Weekly High 1.253
Previous Weekly Low 1.2252
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2543
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2512
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2472
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2402
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2342
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2662
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2731

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation

AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation

Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support

USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support

USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain

Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain

Gold bulls are taking a breather, having pushed prices to nine-year highs on Wednesday. Weekly gain looks likely on coronavirus concerns and US-China tensions. A key technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions for first since February. 

Gold News

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.

Oil News

Look East for market direction

Look East for market direction

When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures