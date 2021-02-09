GBP/USD hits fresh multi-year highs near 1.3800

- Pound extends advance versus a weak US dollar.
- GBP/USD up for the fourth consecutive day, holding above strong resistance.
The GBP/USD broke above 1.3790 and climbed to 1.3797, reaching the highest level since April 2018. It is hovering near the highs, holding onto daily gains and looking at the 1.3800 area.
The pound gained momentum during the American session and rose further versus the dollar and erased losses against the euro. The US dollar remains under pressure but it managed to stabilized for the momentum versus the yen and commodity currencies. The DXY is moving around 90.50/55.
Market participant continues to see as positive developments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. Recent gains add to the ones that followed last week Bank of England meeting. The central bank lowered expectations for negative interest rates, boosting the pound.
From a technical perspective, GBP/USD continues to move within a bullish trend. Despite some overbought readings in technical indicators, no sings of correction are seen. A break above 1.3800 should lead to more gains. On the flip side, a reversal back below 1.3750 could suggest some cable is back to the 1.3600-1.3750 range.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3787
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.3742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3675
|Daily SMA50
|1.3559
|Daily SMA100
|1.3305
|Daily SMA200
|1.3012
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.368
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3837
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
