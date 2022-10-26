- GBP/USD climbs to a fresh six-week high and is supported by a combination of factors.
- The appointment of Rishi Sunak as the new British PM continues to underpin sterling.
- Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes weigh heavily on the greenback.
The GBP/USD pair catches fresh bids during the early European session and climbs to its highest level since September 14, around the 1.1575-1.1580 region in the last hour.
Investors welcomed the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the new British Prime Minister. This is evident from a further decline in the UK gilt yields, which continues to underpin the British pound. Apart from this, the prevalent US dollar-selling bias provides an additional lift to the GBP/USD pair and remains supportive of the momentum.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of currencies, dives back closer to the monthly low amid reduced bets for a more aggressive tightening by the Fed. Tuesday's weaker US macro data pointed to signs of a slowdown in the world's largest economy and might force the Fed to soften its hawkish stance.
The repricing of the Fed's rate-hiking path leads to an extension of the recent downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the buck. Adding to this, signs of stability in the financial markets dents the greenback's safe-haven status and support prospects for a further appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, a convincing break through the 1.1480 supply zone and a subsequent move beyond the 1.1500 psychological mark adds credence to the positive outlook. That said, worries about a deeper global economic downturn might cap the optimism and hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of New Home Sales data from the US. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair ahead of important US macro releases on Thursday. The focus will then shift to the FOMC meeting and the NFP report next week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1569
|Today Daily Change
|0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|1.1471
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1217
|Daily SMA50
|1.1401
|Daily SMA100
|1.176
|Daily SMA200
|1.2396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1271
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains parity amid renewed USD sell-off
EUR/USD is challenging parity as the risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. The odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened, boosting the euro. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1500 as USD selling gathers strength
GBP/USD is extending its upbeat momentum above 1.1500, as the US dollar comes under intense selling pressure amid an improved market mood. Investors remain expectant of UK political stability and the new fiscal plan.
Will gold regain hold above 21DMA?
Gold price extends rebound towards 21DMA as US dollar sees fresh selling. Markets remain upbeat despite dismal US earnings, Treasury yields suffer. XAU/USD needs acceptance above 21DMA, with daily RSI still below 50.00.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
BOC, BOJ rate decisions this week
The consensus among analysts is that the BoC will raise rates another 75bps, leaving the target rate at 4.0%. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets later in the week.