GBP/USD hits fresh multi-month tops, around mid-1.3100s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gains traction for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives remained supportive.
  • Overbought conditions on short-term charts warrant some caution.

The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-month tops, around the 1.3145-50 region in the last hour.

The British pound remains one of the top-performing currencies and was being supported by the fact that the incoming UK election polls have been indicating a majority for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

UK political optimism, weaker USD supportive

On the other hand, the US dollar bulls seemed rather unimpressed by renewed trade optimism, wherein a Bloomberg report on Wednesday indicated that the US and China are moving closer to a deal before the December 15 tariffs deadline.

Wednesday's weaker releases, showing that private-sector employment increased by 67K in November as against 140K expected and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI fell to 53.9 from 54.7 previous, continued weighing on the greenback.

The mentioned supporting factors, coupled with some follow-through technical buying helped the pair to build on its recent strong bullish momentum and continue scaling higher for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday.

However, overbought conditions on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets and cap any further gains amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK.

Later during the early North-American session, some second-tier US economic data – trade balance figures and the usual initial weekly jobless claims – might influence the USD and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3147
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.3104
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2902
Daily SMA50 1.2753
Daily SMA100 1.2514
Daily SMA200 1.2698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3121
Previous Daily Low 1.2983
Previous Weekly High 1.2952
Previous Weekly Low 1.2827
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3068
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3036
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2931
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2879
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3208
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3294

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after German Factory Orders missed with a drop of 0.4% in October. Markets are hopeful that the US and China may reach an accord. US data disappointed, but the greenback is holding on.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade

Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade

Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.

Read more

Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support

Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support

Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, below 200-DMA

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, below 200-DMA

Renewed trade optimism helped USD/JPY to rebound from two-week lows. Trump’s mixed signals, subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further gains.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures