GBP/USD hits fresh five-months lows under 1.2400

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The pound remains weak against its main European rivals.
  • US dollar resumes upside as the recovery in equity prices fades. 

The GBP/USD pair printed a fresh five-month low during the American session at 1.2380. As of writing, was trading slightly above the lows, under pressure. A stronger greenback across the board sent the pair from 1.2520 toward 1.2400. In the last minutes, cable lost more than 70 pips quickly as volatility soars. 

Wall Street trims gains, GBP weakens 

After an opening with gains of more than 4%, the Dow Jones was up just 0.80%. The move off highs boosted the US dollar across the board. The DXY hit a new two week high above 98.30; it is rising for the fourth consecutive day. 

In the US, reports indicate President Trump will declare a national emergency because of coronavirus, a measure that would clear the way to more federal spending. Coronavirus panic continues to drive markets. 

The pound usually lags during risk aversion periods and outperforms on risk appetite. On Friday, it remained steady despite the sharp rebound in equity markets. It held steady after the Bank of England released the minutes of the recent meeting when it decided to lower by 50bps the key rate. The decision was unanimous, and the BoE said it could lower rates even more if needed. 

Technical levels 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2464
Today Daily Change -0.0104
Today Daily Change % -0.83
Today daily open 1.2568
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2911
Daily SMA50 1.2988
Daily SMA100 1.299
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2849
Previous Daily Low 1.2491
Previous Weekly High 1.3049
Previous Weekly Low 1.2741
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2628
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2712
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2423
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2065
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2781
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3139

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

