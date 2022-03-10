GBP/USD hits fresh 52-week low at 1.3080 on renewed fears over Ukraine crisis

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • The cable hit a fresh 52-week low at 1.3082 on unacceptable demand of Russia for a ceasefire.
  • A fresh wave in the risk-aversion theme has forced investors to dump the pound.
  • Higher US CPI print has made the cable more vulnerable.

The GBP/USD slipped below Wednesday’s low and printed a fresh 52-week low at 1.3082 on renewed fears of the Russia-Ukraine war as the negotiations talks ended with no material outcome on Thursday. A sense of optimism was established in the risk-sensitive assets after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy adopted a softer tone on joining NATO. The market participants have started betting over a ceasefire between the nations. However, things turned ugly when Russia demanded ‘surrender’ from Ukraine.

The discussions aiming at a ceasefire between the Kremlin and Kyiv ended with no progress on Thursday after the Russian diplomat escalated its demand to ‘surrender’ from Ukraine against the membership withdrawal from NATO and recognition of eastern Ukraine pro-Russian regions as ‘independent’.

"Russia is not in a position at this point to establish a cease-fire. They seek a surrender from Ukraine. This is not what they're going to get," Kuleba said following a sit down with Russia’s Lavrov.

This has indicated that a halt on the Russian military activity in Ukraine is far from over and an improvement which was witnessed in the risk appetite of investors may fade off soon.

Apart from the fresh wave in risk-aversion theme, the pound bulls have been hammered against the greenback as the US dollar index (DXY) strengthened. The DXY has climbed above 98.50 on rising inflation pressures in the US. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high on Thursday at 7.9%, which has spurted the bets over an aggressive interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3083
Today Daily Change -0.0103
Today Daily Change % -0.78
Today daily open 1.3186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3431
Daily SMA50 1.3503
Daily SMA100 1.3467
Daily SMA200 1.3637
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.319
Previous Daily Low 1.3088
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3202
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3151
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3053
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3017
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3256
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

