GBP/USD: Herd immunity does not gather herd of investors

GBP/USD has been under immense pressure amid dollar strength. The UK's fiscal and monetary policy is cheered but its ‘herd-immunity’ coronavirus measures are questioned, Yohay Elam from FXStreet reports.
Key quotes
“The UK wants to isolate people over 70 but to let the disease spread. The idea is called ‘herd immunity’ and assumes that if most of the population is infected and become immune, it provides protection for those who are not immune.”
“The Federal Reserve announced a swap mechanism to ease pressure on the greenback with five central banks. That move came on top of another unscheduled rate cut, this time by 100 basis points and all the way to zero. To top it off, the Fed announced a $700 billion Quantitative Easing program.”
“The Fed's panic move, after a previous rate cut, earlier liquidity injections, and surprise moves from other central banks, somewhat weakened the dollar but failed to alleviate the selling of stocks and the greenback may have room to rise.”
“In the UK, Brexit talks are suspended and seem to belong to the bygone era but the government's massive fiscal stimulus plan should eventually help the pound stand out.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
