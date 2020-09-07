- GBP/USD stays offered around the intraday low of 1.3237.
- UK PM Johnson threatens EU to walk out with any deal, Brexit negotiator David Frost said, “We won’t blink first”.
- Chatters surrounding the UK government’s legislation also add to trade talks pessimism, EU leaders feel irritated but await clarification.
- US markets are off today, risk catalysts to keep weighing on the Cable.
GBP/USD drops to 1.3239, down 0.30% on a day, while heading into the London open on Monday. The Cable remains on the back foot since the day’s start as fears of a no-deal Brexit gains momentum. Also negatively affecting the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events up for publishing on the calendar.
October 15 is the deadline…
UK PM Boris Johnson loaded his salvo of warnings to the European Union (EU) while sayinh, “if no deal reached by October 15 with the EU, both sides should accept that and move.”
The comments followed British negotiator David Frost’s statements, as per the Mail on Sunday, signaling that the present government is different from what Theresa May used to lead and hence they won’t blink first, as far as the Brexit talks with the EU are concerned.
While the BBC’s Katya Adler cited the bloc leaders’ dislike for the UK’s latest developments, they’re waiting for the details to respond. It should also be noted that the Financial Times (FT) said that the British Government is planning new legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, risking collapse of trade negotiations with Brussels.
Although the Brexit woes have played their role to weigh on the market’s trading sentiment, off in the US and a light calendar elsewhere, except from China’s trade numbers, failed to entertain the traders. Even so, the Sino-American tussle escalates as the Trump administration blacklists China’s SMIC.
Against this backdrop, stocks in Asia-Pacific print mild losses whereas the S&P 500 Futures also decline 0.27% by the press time.
Trades may now keep eyes on the wires connected from the EU while forecasting near-term GBP/USD moves amid the US holiday. Though, the UK’s Halifax House Price Index for August may offer intermediate trading opportunities.
Technical analysis
the Cable disrespects Friday’s Doji candle, suggesting a reversal of the previous bearish move, while also trading near the short-term support line, at 1.3245 now, backed by the bearish MACD signals. However, 21-day SMA and a two-month-old rising trend line, respectively around 1.3185 and 1.3140 can question the sellers afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3237
|Today Daily Change
|-42 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|1.3279
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3185
|Daily SMA50
|1.2912
|Daily SMA100
|1.2664
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3176
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
