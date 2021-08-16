GBP/USD heads toward 1.3850 level as USD rebounds

- GBP/USD remains muted on the fresh trading week in the Asian session.
- US Dollar Index rebounds from the early weak start and trades above 92.50.
- The sterling struggles on the BOE hawkish shift, Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD edges lower on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened higher albeit retreated quickly to touch the intraday low of 1.3851.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3856, down 0.05 % for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades above 92.50 with 0.05% gains.
Investors rushed to safe-haven assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant and its impact on the global economic recovery.
On the other hand, the sterling continued to struggle against the greenback. The UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report from the Office for National Statistics failed to cheer up investors. The reading came higher at 4.8% in line with the market expectations but a tad less than the 5% as expected by the Bank of England (BOE).
In the meantime, UK reported 26,750 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday, while experts warned spike in coronavirus cases next week.
As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar will continue to influence GBP/USD performance in the short term.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3856
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3835
|Daily SMA50
|1.3889
|Daily SMA100
|1.3927
|Daily SMA200
|1.3778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3791
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3983
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD pares heaviest jump since May around 1.1800 on USD rebound
EUR/USD eases from a weekly high to 1.1790, following the longest leap on Friday in 12 weeks, heading into Monday’s European session. Market sentiment sours as virus woes challenge economic recovery, Fed’s Kashkari fails to placate fears.
