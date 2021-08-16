GBP/USD heads toward 1.3850 level as USD rebounds

GBP/USD remains muted on the fresh trading week in the Asian session.

US Dollar Index rebounds from the early weak start and trades above 92.50.

The sterling struggles on the BOE hawkish shift, Brexit uncertainty.

GBP/USD edges lower on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened higher albeit retreated quickly to touch the intraday low of 1.3851.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3856, down 0.05 % for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades above 92.50 with 0.05% gains.

Investors rushed to safe-haven assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant and its impact on the global economic recovery.

On the other hand, the sterling continued to struggle against the greenback. The UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report from the Office for National Statistics failed to cheer up investors. The reading came higher at 4.8% in line with the market expectations but a tad less than the 5% as expected by the Bank of England (BOE).

In the meantime, UK reported 26,750 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday, while experts warned spike in coronavirus cases next week.

As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar will continue to influence GBP/USD performance in the short term.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3856 Today Daily Change -0.0012 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1.3868 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3835 Daily SMA50 1.3889 Daily SMA100 1.3927 Daily SMA200 1.3778 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3875 Previous Daily Low 1.3791 Previous Weekly High 1.3894 Previous Weekly Low 1.3791 Previous Monthly High 1.3984 Previous Monthly Low 1.3572 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3843 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3823 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3814 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.376 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.373 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3898 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3929 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3983



