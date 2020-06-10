- GBP/USD is trading just under flat for the session after trading higher for most of Wednesday.
- The pair took a dive after the FOMC rate decision and accompanying press conference.
GBP/USD 30-min chart
If you have been looking to short trade GBP/USD it has been hard to find an entry as the market has been pushing higher day after day relentlessly. On this chart, I have highlighted the divergence on the chart but there have been many occasions that a divergence has turned up but the market still continued with its uptrend.
The market has just pushed through the 55 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and now the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) is set in its sights. There are some other bearish indications on the chart as the Relative Strength Index has moved below the 50 line. The MACD histogram has also turned red and the signal lines are breaking below the mid-level too.
If the daily chart closes anywhere near these levels then the daily candle could be shooting star candlestick (another bearish sign). At the moment there is no sign of a lower low lower high formation but there is still time for a few more bearish waves. The underlying trend is still firmly higher this move could still just be a retracement and some more confirmation is needed before we can confirm a trend change.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2746
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2372
|Daily SMA50
|1.2395
|Daily SMA100
|1.2554
|Daily SMA200
|1.2684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2618
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2703
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
