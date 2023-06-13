GBP/USD shoots above 1.2550 on upbeat UK Employment data, US CPI in focus

- GBP/USD has shown a solid recovery to near 1.2550 after the release of better-than-anticipated UK Employment data.
- UK Claimant Count Change has dropped by 13.6K and the unemployment rate has slipped to 3.8%.
- The US headline CPI pace is seen decelerating to 0.2% while the pace in core inflation might remain steady at 0.4%
The GBP/USD pair has displayed a solid recovery to near 1.2550 as the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported better-than-anticipated labor market data (May). The Claimant Count Change has declined by 13.6K while the street was expecting a decline of 9.6K. In the past month, Claimant Count Change soared by 23.4K. Three-month Unemployment Rate (April) has declined to 3.8% vs. the estimates of 4.0% and the former figure of 3.9%
Apart from that, Average Earnings excluding bonuses have soared to 6.5% against the consensus and the former release of 6.1%. Investors should note that higher earnings have remained a major concern for the Bank of England (BoE) while battling against stubborn inflation.
UK firms have been facing issues of labor shortages and are offsetting the same through higher payouts. Brexit and early retirements by individuals have remained major catalysts behind labor shortages.
Considering the resilience in the UK Employment data, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey would definitely go for further policy-tightening by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75%.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures added decent gains in the Asian session. US equities also found significant interest from the market participants on Monday as investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would skip raising interest rates this time. However, hawkish guidance cannot be ruled out as the inflation rate is still more than double the desired rate of 2%.
Before the Fed policy, the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be keenly watched. Monthly headline inflation (May) is expected to accelerate at a pace of 0.2%, slower than the 0.4% pace being recorded for April. However, the monthly pace in core CPI that excludes oil and food prices is seen steady at 0.4%.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2442
|Daily SMA50
|1.2471
|Daily SMA100
|1.231
|Daily SMA200
|1.2021
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly High
|1.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2369
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.