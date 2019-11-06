GBP/USD has its battle lines drawn out as the election campaign kicks off — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been drifting lower within the range as parliament's dissolution and as campaigning is in full swing. How is cable positioned? The pound is well-balanced.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD is struggling around 1.2902, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 10-4h, and the SMA 50-4h.

Resistance awaits at 1.2978, which is the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 3 and the previous weekly high.

Further above, 1.3013 is the confluence of the previous monthly high and the PP one-week R1.

Looking down, strong support awaits at 1.2825, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day converge.

