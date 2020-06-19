GBP/USD has broken the intraday levels it is now time to look at the higher timeframes for support

- GBP/USD is still feeling the aftermath of the Bank of England yesterday and fell 0.54% on Friday.
- The price has made the lower high lower low pattern and now traders are looking for lower levels.
GBP/USD daily chart
The pattern on the daily chart has overcome the Dow Theory rules of a lower high lower low technical traders are looking for lower levels. The blue trendline has also been broken to the downside adding to the theory the price could fall even further.
Where could the bulls now be looking for support? Just above 1.22 there is a black support level that could be the next target. Beyond that, 1.2075 is another levels where the bulls have stepped in.
All the technical signals are pointing to lower levels at the moment. The price is under the 55 and 200 moving averages. The MACD histogram has turned red and the Relative Strength Index has pushed below 50 too. The last thing we need is the break of the signal lines below the mid-point on the MACD.
Obviously there will be some pullbacks and some price waves but the consensus is very much bearish for now.
GBP/USD weeky chart
The weekly chart shows the next major support is at the psychological 1.20 level. Historically any move near the 1.20 level brings in the bulls.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2352
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1.2424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.25
|Daily SMA50
|1.2427
|Daily SMA100
|1.2519
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2402
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.
Gold: XAU/USD hits three-week highs, tests again critical resistance around $1745
Gold prices rose further after the London fix, and reached at $1745/oz the highest intraday level in four weeks. It was unable to break the barrier around $1745/40 and pulled back modestly.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.