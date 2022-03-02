GBP/USD hangs near YTD low, below 1.3300 mark amid Ukraine crisis/stronger USD

- GBP/USD dropped to the lowest level since December on Wednesday amid renewed USD buying.
- The Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed on investors’ sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven buck.
- Some follow-through selling below the 1.3270 support zone will set the stage for a further decline.
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session and dropped to a fresh 2022 low, around the 1.3270 region in the last hour.
Following an early uptick to the 1.3340 area, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply and turned lower for the second successive day on Wednesday amid renewed US dollar buying interest. Worries about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia and the worsening situation in Ukraine continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the safe-haven greenback.
In fact, reports indicated that Russia has intensified the bombardment of Ukrainian cities and a large Russian convoy was approaching the capital Kyiv. Apart from this, a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields extended additional support to the buck. That said, diminishing odds for a 50 bps Fed rate hike move in March held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and helped limit any deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The recent developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga dashed hopes for a more aggressive policy response by the Fed to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was evident from the recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond tumbled to its lowest level since January 24 on Tuesday. This, in turn, warrants caution before positioning for any further depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, acceptance below the 1.3300 round figure could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The GBP/USD pair, however, found some support near the 1.3270 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a slide towards testing the 1.3200 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards 2021 low, around the 1.3160 region.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, traders might take cues from the US ADP report and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. The focus, however, will remain on geopolitical headlines amid the resumption of the Russia-Ukraine talks on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3283
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3528
|Daily SMA50
|1.3526
|Daily SMA100
|1.3497
|Daily SMA200
|1.3666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3302
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3354
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3541
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
